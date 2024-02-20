MillenniumPost
NGT notice to Raj govt on illegal felling of trees in Keoladeo Park

20 Feb 2024

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has issued a notice to the Rajasthan government in a matter regarding the alleged felling of trees in the Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur district.

The NGT was hearing a letter petition claiming that many species of native trees were cut during the construction of the ‘kaccha path’ (trail) around the inside boundary wall and some ponds inside the park. A bench of National Green Tribunal chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said the petition raised a “substantial issue regarding compliance with environmental norms”.

