NGT directs NHAI to pay Rs 45-crore fine for violating environmental rules

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 45 crore on the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for flouting several rules while constructing an infrastructure project in Haryana.



The NGT was hearing a petition claiming environmental violations by the NHAI in the acquisition of land for the development of certain corridors and routes under Bharatmala Pariyojana in National Highway-148 NA (DND-Faridabad-Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway).

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said the allegations against the NHAI included the illegal diversion of the Hajipur village forest (in Gurugram district) and the illegal cutting of 441 trees, along with felling trees, near the banks of the Kiranj village pond (in Nuh district).

The bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel, said the fourth allegation was regarding the damage to a culvert at the junction of the Sohna-Palwal highway and the new highway (NH-148 NA), while the fifth and sixth violations were regarding the encroachment of two nallahs (drains) and the pond in Kiranj.

In an order passed on February 13, the bench said, “There are five types of serious violations by the NHAI, wherein at least two violations would justify even the demolition of the construction already raised, but considering the overall aspect of the matter and the principle of sustainable development, it would be appropriate, instead of directing demolition, to determine environmental compensation and direct the NHAI to pay the same.”