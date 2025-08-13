NGRI experts launch search ops in Dharali

Uttarkashi: Equipped with Ground Penetrating Radars, experts from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) on Tuesday launched a search operation to trace the 66 people, including 24 Nepali labourers, reported missing since raging waters and mudslides buried virtually half of Dharali village in Uttarkashi a week ago.

The team of experts, which reached the flood-ravaged site on Monday evening, will identify and focus on places where there may be human presence under the debris, they said.

Ground Penetrating Radars (GPRs) is a geophysical method that uses radio waves to detect objects and structures below the surface. The method was used to locate people trapped in Telangana’s SLBC tunnel collapse.

On Monday, incessant rain in various parts of

Uttarakhand, including Uttarkashi, had hampered the search operations in Dharali as well as efforts to restore road connectivity to the flood-hit areas of the

district.