NGAI launches nationwide drive to fortify Gatka officiating corps

Chandigarh: In a strategic move to fortify the technical framework of Gatka game, the National Gatka Association of India (NGAI), an apex body for Gatka sport in India and affiliated with World Gatka Federation (WGF), is organising its third National Gatka Refresher Course.

The intensive three days programme is scheduled from December 12 to 14 in Sector 53, Chandigarh.

Announcing the course, NGAI President Advocate Harjeet Singh Grewal, State Awardee, emphasised the critical role of such courses in the sport’s development.

He informed that this flagship initiative is conceptualised to elevate officiating standards nationwide, ensure uniform implementation of game rules and cultivate a robust pipeline of certified referees, judges and technical officials.

“This refresher course is a cornerstone of our mission to professionalise officiating in Gatka game. We are committed to creating a national standard of excellence that our officials can carry onto the global stage,” stated Grewal.

In-charge of this course and vice chairman of International Sikh Martial Art Academy Sukhchain Singh Kalsani and NGAI general secretary Harjinder Kumar further added that the meticulously structured 20 hours three-day curriculum will feature comprehensive daily theory and practical sessions, designed to hone both the knowledge and on-ground decision-making skills of the participants.