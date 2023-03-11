NFR’s Rly Protection Force recovers smuggled items

Maligaon: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) recovered live tortoises, sal timbers and magazine with live ammunitions from different stations while conducting routine check.



The RPF team of Balurghat jointly with GRP/Balurghat conducted a routine check at train no. 05421 (Malda Town-Balurghat) passenger at Balurghat Railway station on March 5, 2023. During the check, they detected 09 unclaimed bags in a general coach.

On opening the bags, they found 12 live tortoises weighing about 124 kgs.

Later the recovered tortoises were handed over to forest department, Balurghat (West Bengal) for further action as per the Wildlife Act.

Acting on information, RPF of Alipurduar division conducted searches at train no. 15467 (Siliguri Jn.-Bamanhat) Passenger at Alipurduar Jn. Railway station on March 4 and 7, 2023 respectively.

During the search, they recovered 11 pieces of unclaimed sal timbers worth Rs 8,000 and 17 pieces of unclaimed sal timbers worth Rs 20,000.