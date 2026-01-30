NFR upgrades healthcare infrastructure

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said it has launched several initiatives to upgrade medical infrastructure and promote preventive care.

Advanced equipment, including a Steam Sterilizer Autoclave and a Lasotronix Laser Diode System, has been installed at the Central Hospital in Maligaon to improve infection control and surgical precision. NFR also inaugurated a newly renovated male surgical ward at the hospital, featuring upgraded infrastructure and patient-friendly amenities. Additionally, the railway zone organised 126 multipurpose health check-up camps across its divisions, providing medical consultations, screenings and health awareness programmes to employees, their families and local communities.