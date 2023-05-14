NFR undertakes various initiatives to improve customer interface

Maligaon: N F Railway has been taking several initiatives to improve the freight transportation and provide better customer interface. Among such initiatives, few more stations have been opened for handling of both outward & inward goods traffic during the month of April, 2023.



To improve customer interface and augment freight revenue, FCI siding Hojai under Lumding division has been opened for outward food grain traffic w.e.f April 21, 2023. Forbesganj station under Katihar division is opened for handling of both outward and inward food grain and maize traffic for a period of six months w.e.f April 24, 2023. Further, Barsoi station under Katihar division is opened for handling of inward coal and outward maize traffic for a period of six months w.e.f April 24, 2023. Dekargaon station under Rangiya division is opened for handling of outward coal traffic w.e.f April 24, 2023.

Improvement of customer interface and opening of new terminals leads to increase loading and unloading of freight trains. As a result of which revenue of N F Railway will significantly grow in the coming

years.