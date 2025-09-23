NFR to run 23 pairs of festival special trains

Maligaon: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during the forthcoming Puja, Diwali and Chhath festivals, Northeast Frontier Railway has notified the running of 23 pairs (46) of Festival Special Trains over different routes.

The special trains will connect important destinations such as Katihar, Sonpur, Dauram Madhepura, Manihari, Agartala, Dharmanagar, New Tinsukia, SMVT Bengaluru, Amritsar, New Jalpaiguri, Gomti Nagar, Kishanganj, Narkatiaganj, Patna, Dibrugarh, Gorakhpur, Silchar, Naharlagun, Kolkata and Guwahati, among others. The services will run on daily, weekly and tri-weekly basis as per notified schedules between September and December. The NFR will also facilitate the movement of passengers by operating trains owned by other Zonal Railways connecting to and from the NFR region. These include services between Mumbai – Katihar, Bengaluru – Narangi, Charlapalli – Naharlagun, Shalimar – Rangapara North, Agra Cantt – Jogbani, Kolkata – New Jalpaiguri,

and others.