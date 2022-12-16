NFR to operate winter special train between New Jalpaiguri & Kolkata

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate one winter special train between New Jalpaiguri – Kolkata – New Jalpaiguri for one trip in both directions to clear the extra rush of passengers during winter.

Train No. 03129 (Kolkata – New Jalpaiguri Special), will depart from Kolkata at 23:30

hours on December 25 to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 hours next day. In return direction, Train No. 03130 (New Jalpaiguri – Kolkata Special), will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 12:35 hours on December 26 to reach Kolkata at 00:50 hours next day.