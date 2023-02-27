NFR to operate 4 special joyride toy train services

Maligaon: Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate four Diesel Special Joyrides under the toy train service of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway between Darjeeling and Ghum from March 1 to June 30.

1. Train No. 02547 (Darjeeling – Ghum - Darjeeling) special Joyride, will depart from Darjeeling at 09:20 hours to reach Ghum at 10:05 hours.

2. Train No. 02548 (Darjeeling – Ghum - Darjeeling) special Joyride, will depart from Darjeeling at 11:25 hours to reach Ghum at 12:10 hours.

3. Train No. 02549 (Darjeeling – Ghum - Darjeeling) special Joyrides, will depart from Darjeeling at 13:25 hours to reach Ghum at 14:10 hours.

4. Train No. 02550 (Darjeeling – Ghum - Darjeeling) special Joyride, will depart from Darjeeling at 15:30 hours to reach Ghum at 16:15 hours.