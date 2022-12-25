NFR to operate 2 special trains to clear winter rush

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate a winter special train and another special train to clear the extra rush of passengers. While one special train will run between Kolkata - New Jalpaiguri and Kolkata for a single trip in each direction, the other special train will run between Guwahati and Rajkot for two trips in both directions.



Winter special train no. 03105 (Kolkata – New Jalpaiguri) will depart from Kolkata at 23:30 hours on December 27 to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 hours on the next morning. In return direction, winter special train no. 03106 (New Jalpaiguri–Kolkata) will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 12:00 hours on December 28 to reach Kolkata at 23:35 hours on the same day. The special train will consist of 17 coaches. There will be 5 AC three tier, 10 Sleeper Class coaches and 2 Luggage Van.

Special train no. 05638 (Guwahati – Rajkot) will depart from Guwahati at 09:00 hours on December 28 and January 4 to reach Rajkot at 19:10 hours on December 30 and January 6 respectively. In return direction, special train no. 05637 (Rajkot - Guwahati) will depart from Rajkot at 13:15 hours on December 31 and January 7 to reach Guwahati at 20:30 hours on January 2 and January 9 respectively. The special train will consist of 23 coaches. There will be 11 AC three tier, 1 AC two tier, 7 Sleeper Class coaches, 2 General seating and 2 Luggage cum parcel vans.