‘NFR takes key steps to upgrade its hospitals’

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has taken major steps to upgrade healthcare facilities across its network of hospitals, demonstrating a strong commitment to the well-being of its employees, their families and the general public.

Under the leadership of Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager, NFR, significant investments have been made to modernise hospital infrastructure with advanced diagnostic equipment, state-of-the-art Operation Theatres and fully equipped Intensive Care Units. On 15th August, the renovated Female Surgical Ward, Orthopaedic Ward and a Haemodialysis Unit under the PPP model were inaugurated at the Central Hospital.