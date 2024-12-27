NFR signs MoU with IRCON

Maligaon: For the first time in Indian Railways, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has embarked upon a novel initiative for maintenance of electrification infrastructure including Overhead Equipment’s (OHE) and Power Supply Installation (PSI) by tying up with IRCON International Limited through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU was signed on Thursday between General Manager, NFR, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava and Chief Managing Director, IRCON, H. M. Gupta. The MoU will provide maintenance of OHE and PSI in Lumding and Tinsukia divisions. It will serve as a platform for NFR to engage in knowledge exchange and access the latest technologies and expertise in the management of electrification infrastructure.