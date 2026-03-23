NFR: RPF steps up vigilance, passenger assistance

Maligaon: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway has stepped up vigilance against crime while also extending timely assistance to passengers in distress across its jurisdiction.



In a series of operations earlier this month, RPF personnel apprehended several individuals involved in thefts at key railway stations. On March 7, two persons were caught at Guwahati railway station with a stolen mobile phone worth around ₹10,000 and were handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) for legal action.

Subsequently, on March 13 and 15, two separate offenders were apprehended at Lumding railway station with stolen mobile phones valued at approximately Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000, respectively. In another incident on March 14, one person was detained at Guwahati railway station with a stolen mobile phone worth around Rs 15,000. All accused were handed over to the GRP, where cases were registered under relevant provisions of law.

Apart from curbing crime, the RPF also provided crucial medical assistance in multiple instances. On March 9, a sick passenger at New Jalpaiguri railway station was promptly shifted to Sadar Hospital in Siliguri. On March 14, an unidentified injured man found in the yard area was rescued and admitted to a district hospital, while another passenger suffering from breathing issues onboard Train No. 15961 was shifted to the Railway Hospital.