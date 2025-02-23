NFR RPF rescues 40 minor children, 2 women

Maligaon: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has once again upheld its commitment to safeguarding vulnerable individuals by successfully rescuing 40 minors and 2 women across various railway stations under NFR from February 1 till 14.

The rescued individuals were handed over to Child Line, NGOs, parents and Government Railway Police/local police for proper care and rehabilitation.

The initiative is part of the RPF’s ongoing efforts to prevent human trafficking, protect runaway children and combat child exploitation, reaffirming its role as a vigilant guardian of railway passengers.