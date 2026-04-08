NFR rolls out tech tools to enhance Vande Bharat Sleeper safety

Maligaon: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced a suite of advanced, in-house developed technological tools to enhance safety and maintenance of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express at the Kamakhya Coaching Depot.



The innovations include a smart Air Spring Monitoring System, a Portable Vibration Monitoring System for real-time diagnostics, and an indigenously developed External Pit Power Supply and Pre-cooling System. These systems are designed to improve operational efficiency, ensure passenger safety and reduce maintenance time.

India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express has been running between Kamakhya and Howrah since January, marking a new phase in premium rail travel. Building on this, NFR has adopted cost-effective and cutting-edge technologies aligned with global standards.

The Air Spring Monitoring System enables continuous tracking of coach conditions and early detection of faults using data-driven diagnostics. Meanwhile, the vibration monitoring system allows real-time assessment of rolling stock, helping detect potential issues before failures occur.