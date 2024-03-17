NFR registers 7.8% growth in freight unloading

Maligaon: To maintain supply of essential and other commodities, Northeast Frontier Railway is continuously registering increase in freight unloading. 1,238 freight carrying rakes were unloaded during the month of February, 2024 which is more than 7.8 per cent in comparison to the same period of the previous year.

During April 2023 to February 2024 of the current financial year, 12,750 freight carrying rakes were unloaded within the jurisdiction of NF Railway. NF Railway has transported goods like FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, fertilizer, cement, coal, automobiles, container sand other items during the month and unloaded them in different goods sheds within its jurisdiction.

During February 2024, 725 rakes of freight carrying trains were unloaded in Assam out of which 397 were loaded with essential commodities.

79 rakes in Tripura, 19 rakes in Nagaland, two rakes in Manipur, sevenrakes in Arunachal Pradesh, 223 freight rakes in West Bengal, 174 in Bihar

and nine rakes in Mizoram were unloaded during the month.