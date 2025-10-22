NFR observes ‘Police Commemoration Day’

Maligaon: Police Commemoration Day 2025 was observed with solemnity and reverence by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N. F. Railway at Reserve Line, Maligaon, on Tuesday. The ceremony was held to honour and pay tribute to the brave police personnel, including members of RPF and RPSF who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty while protecting the lives and property of citizens.

Senior officers, RPF/RPSF personnel and staff from NFR Headquarters and the Greater Guwahati area attended the event in ceremonial attire and offered heartfelt homage to the martyrs. On the occasion, Paramshiv, Principal Chief Security Commissioner (PCSC)/NFR, received the General Salute.

The names of the martyrs were read out by the PCSC and a wreath laying ceremony was held to honour their supreme sacrifice.