NFR maintains steady progress in freight loading performance

MALIGAON: Northeast Frontier Railway, is constantly progressing in freight loading and has loaded 0.741 million tonnes (MT) during the month of July, 2023, thus increasing the total count to 3.320 million tonnes (MT) of freight loading upto July, 2023 of the current financial year 2023-24.

During the period from April to July, 2023, food grain & dolomite loading has registered a progress by a good margin with few other miscellaneous commodities that registered an increase in comparison to corresponding period of the previous year. During this period, food grains loading increased by 25.4% and loading of dolomite increased by 3.8%. Loading of miscellaneous commodities like timber & ballast also registered an increased by 44.4% and 29.6% respectively.