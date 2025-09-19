NFR launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ 2025

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has begun its Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign, running from September 17 to October 2 across all divisions and its headquarters. The initiative will cover stations, trains, offices, workshops and colonies, promoting cleanliness, sustainability and public awareness. General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava led staff in taking the Swachhata Pledge, underlining NFR’s commitment to a greener environment. Under the theme ‘Swachhotsav’, activities include intensive cleanliness drives, awareness programmes, recycling workshops and removal of unserviceable materials, guided by the “3R” principle.