NFR involves locals to prevent cattle intrusions

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is taking various steps aiming towards preventing cattle collisions on railway tracks. In one such measure, the NFR has taken an innovative initiative involving local communities.

In Yeabra village of Assam’s Dima Hasao district, between Daotuhaja and Wadrengdisa stations under Lumding Division, the zone with the help of local villagers fenced both sides of the track with bamboo barricades. The effort is the result of sustained awareness programmes by the RPF, led by IPF team of NFR and the enthusiasm of the local communities who voluntarily undertook the task of fencing,