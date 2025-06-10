MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > NFR hosts Rlys’ 1st Telecom MSG meeting
Nation

NFR hosts Rlys’ 1st Telecom MSG meeting

BY Mpost Bureau10 Jun 2025 12:58 AM IST

Maligaon: The first Telecom Maintenance Study Group (MSG) meeting of the Indian Railways was successfully held on June 6 and 7 at the headquarters of Northeast Frontier Railway, Maligaon.

The event was organised under the guidance of the Additional Member (Telecom), Railway Board and Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of maintenance practices and health monitoring of modern communication systems within Indian Railways.

The two-day conference served as a comprehensive platform for the exchange of best practices, innovative methodologies, and emerging technologies in telecom maintenance across Indian Railways.

Mpost Bureau

Mpost Bureau


Next Story
Share it
X