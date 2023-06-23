NFR holds drives against illegal activities at various stations

Maligaon: NF Railway, in its endeavour to free its station premises from illegal activities, regularly conducts drives against illegal/unauthorised hawkers/vendors, smokers and litterers. During the last two months, a series of drives were conducted over the five divisions of NF Railway, thereby collecting an amount of Rs 10.54 lakh as fine. As many as 4,661 persons were prosecuted in this connection under relevant sections of The Railways Act, 1989.

During the month of April and May, from over the five divisions of NF Railway, Rs 3.20 lakh were collected as fine from illegal/unauthorised hawkers/vendors and 1,077 persons were prosecuted. Apart from this, Rs 1.74 lakh and Rs 5.59 lakh were collected as fine respectively from persons smoking and littering at station. In this connection 926 smokers and 2,658 persons littering were prosecuted. A total of 75 major railway stations have been declared free of illegal hawking.

14 stations under Katihar division, 14 stations including Guwahati, Kamakhya, Lumding under Lumding division, 18 stations under Alipurduar division, 13 under Tinsukia division are freed from illegal/unauthorised hawkers/vendors.