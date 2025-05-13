NFR GM reviews cleanliness arrangements

Maligaon: General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, conducted a detailed inspection of the cleanliness arrangements at Kamakhya Coaching Depot on Monday.

During the visit, Shrivastava reviewed the overall cleanliness process and assessed the performance of On-Board Housekeeping Services (OBHS) staff as well as station and coaching depot cleaning personnel.

He also inspected the function of drone-based cleaning operation of the outer side of coaches at Kamakhya Coaching Depot. He also inspected cleaning mechanism of interior sections of train coaches to ensure adherence to prescribed cleaning standards. This inspection underscores NFR's unwavering commitment to maintaining clean and passenger-friendly railway facilities.