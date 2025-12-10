NFR GM inspects DHR

Maligaon: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR)’s General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava carried out a comprehensive review and inspection of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR). His visit aimed at strengthening operational efficiency, heritage conservation and passenger experience across the UNESCO World Heritage railway.

Over the course of the visit, the General Manager undertook a detailed examination of key sections, interacted with field officials, inaugurated significant new assets and reviewed developmental initiatives integral to the long-term preservation and modernisation of DHR.