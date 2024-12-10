NFR GM flags off vintage steam engine ‘Baby Sivok’ at DHR

Maligaon: The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), a UNESCO World Heritage site under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), continues to captivate visitors from around the world throughout the year. To promote and preserve this heritage marvel, the NFR has restored the century-old vintage steam engine, known as ‘Baby Sivok’ and added it to the many attractions of the DHR.

The remarkable restoration effort was unveiled on December 7 during the Ghum Winter Festival, where the steam engine was officially flagged off by Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of NFR. The ‘Baby Sivok’ is now proudly displayed at Ghum, offering tourists a tangible link to the railway’s rich legacy.

The steam engine ‘Baby Sivok’ started life more than a hundred years ago as a contractor’s locomotive engine from Orenstein & Koppel in Germany. It is believed to have been instrumental in the construction of the Teesta Valley and Kishanganj branches of the DHR, earning its name from Sivok station on the Teesta Valley line. After decades of service, the engine retired in the 1970s and was displayed in Siliguri during the late 1990s.

Recognising its historical value, the steam engine was transported to the Tindharia Workshop, where it underwent meticulous restoration by the skilled in-house staff of NFR, bringing it back to life while preserving its original charm. The restoration of the ‘Baby Sivok’ steam engine represents a milestone in the conservation of DHR’s heritage.