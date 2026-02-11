NFR GM conducts safety inspection

Maligaon: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR)’s General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava undertook a comprehensive safety inspection of the Dangtal–New Cooch Behar section under the Alipurduar Division on Tuesday. A stretch of 123 kilometres was covered in the inspection, during which senior officials accompanied the GM.

The GM carried out a detailed assessment of track conditions, minor and major bridges, signalling and telecommunication systems,

traction installations, level crossing gates and station infrastructure along the section. Safety critical assets, curves, points & crossings and ongoing maintenance works were closely examined. He also interacted with

railway officials and frontline staff to assess operational preparedness and reviewed the availability and condition of essential safety equipment at stations and work sites.