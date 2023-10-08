NFR flags off Kanchenjunga with new stoppage

maligaon: NF Railway flags off additional stoppage for two minutes on train no. 13173 (Sealdah-Agartala) Kanchenjunga Express from October 6, 2023 and train no. 13174 (Agartala– Sealdah) Kanchenjunga Express from October 7, 2023 at New Maynaguri station for the convenience of rail travellers. Also, stoppage of train no. 13163/13164 (Sealdah-Saharsa-Sealdah) Hatebazare Express has been provided at Eklakhi station from October 7, 2023.

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Dr. Jayanta Kumar Roy flagged of the Kanchenjunga Express with new stoppage at New Maynaguri station, West Bengal on October 6.