NFR flags off Kanchenjunga & Hatebazare Express with new stoppages

maligaon: NF Railway flags off additional stoppage for two minutes on train no. 13173 (Sealdah-Agartala) Kanchenjunga Express from October 6, 2023 and train no. 13174 (Agartala– Sealdah) Kanchenjunga Express from October 7, at New Maynaguri station.

Member of Parliament Dr. Jayanta Kumar Roy flagged of the Kanchenjunga Express with new stoppage at New Maynaguri station, West Bengal on October 6, 2023. In another program Member of Parliament Khagen Murmu, flagged of the Hatebazare Express with new stoppage at Eklakhi station on October 7.