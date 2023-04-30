NFR extends services of two pairs of special trains

Maligaon: N F Railway thrives to render better connectivity and comfortable transportation services to its passengers by providing special trains, apart from the regular ones, from time to time. Thus, to clear the extra rush and demand of passengers, N F Railway has decided to extend the periodic services of two pairs of special trains between Guwahati - Kolkata and Agartala - Kolkata for additional two trips in the month of May.



The special trains will run as per their existing timings, stoppages and composition.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N F Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.