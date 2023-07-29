NFR extends services of special train

To clear the extra rush and convenience of the passengers, it has been decided to continue the services of special train no. 07046/07047 (Secunderabad–Dibrugarh–Secunderabad) and train no. 07030/07029 (Secunderabad–Agartala-Secunderabad) up to September. These trains will run with the existing days of service, timings, stoppages and composition.

Accordingly, the service of train no. 07046 (Secunderabad –Dibrugarh) special has been extended to run from August 7 to September 25 on every Monday from Secunderabad.

The services of DHR (Darjeeling Himalayan Railway) Joy Ride train no. 52539 (New Jalpaiguri-Darjeeling) of August 2 to September 30 and train no. 52538 (Darjeeling –New Jalpaiguri) of August 1 to October 1 will remain cancelled due to poor patronization.