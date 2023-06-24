NFR extends periodicity of summer spl trains

maligaon: To clear the extra rush, it has been decided to extend the periodicity of summer special trains upto October, 2023 as per existing days of run, timings, stoppages and composition. The details are as under.



Accordingly, train no 05616 (Guwahati–Udaipur City) special will now run for 18 trips on every Sunday from July 2 to October 29. In return direction, train no. 05615 (Udaipur City–Guwahati) special will now run for 18 trips on every Wednesday from July 5 to November 1. Train no. 05762 (Katihar–Ranchi) special will now run for 17 trips on every Thursday from July 6 to October 26. In return direction, train no. 05761 (Ranchi–Katihar) special will now run for 17 trips on every Friday from July 7 to October 27.