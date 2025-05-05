NFR extends periodicity of special trains

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has extended the periodicity of three pairs of special trains – Train No. 09623/09624 (Udaipur City-Forbesganj-Udaipur City), Train No. 01405/01406 (Kolhapur-Katihar-Kolhapur) and Train No. 09189/09190 (Mumbai Central-Katihar-Mumbai Central).

In addition, the NFR has revised the timings and increased the speed of some trains to improve operational efficiency. Effective from May 11, the timings of Train No. 15417/15418 Rajya Rani Express and Train No. 55465 (Alipurduar Jn-Bamanhat) Passenger have been revised. These revisions are expected to enhance mobility, reduce journey times and improve passenger convenience.

Furthermore, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) has extended the operation of five Special Diesel Joyride trains to accommodate the maximum number of tourists during the peak season. Train No. 02546 (Darjeeling–Ghum–Darjeeling) Special Diesel Joyride, will now continue to operate till July 15, commencing its extended service from May 1. Additionally, the services of Train Nos. 02547, 02548, 02549 and 02550 (Darjeeling–Ghum–Darjeeling) Special Diesel Joyrides have also been extended and will continue the extended services from July 1 to 15.