NFR enhances speed, safety in Lumding– Badarpur Hill section

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has carried out a series of works to enhance infrastructure and operational safety in the Lumding–Badarpur Hill section, one of the most challenging terrains of the Indian Railways.

At the Bihara–Hilara section, NFR successfully completed major retrofitting of a bridge, removing the previous 45 kmph speed restriction.

In September, comprehensive strengthening, including concrete removal, grouting, dowelling and micro concreting was carried out.

Following the completion of the work, the sectional speed has been increased to 75 kmph, enabling safer and faster train operations.

In addition to bridge rehabilitation, the NFR has successfully enhanced track safety between Dihakhu and Mupa section.