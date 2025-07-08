NFR enhances safety measures for monsoon operations

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has implemented a series of strategic preparedness measures to ensure safe and uninterrupted train operations during the monsoon season.

Given the region’s susceptibility to heavy rainfall, landslides and flooding, stationary watchmen have been strategically deployed at vulnerable locations to continuously monitor track conditions and raise immediate alerts if any danger is detected.

Washout-prone and flood-sensitive areas have been reinforced through embankment strengthening, improved drainage systems and clearing of natural water flow channels. In addition, water level measuring gauges have been installed at critical points, particularly in hill sections, to monitor rising water levels in real time.