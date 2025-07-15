NFR enhances its logistics efficiency

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has undertaken several proactive measures to enhance customer satisfaction and augment railway freight revenue in June.

As part of this effort, the Bengdubi Project Military Siding (BPMS) under Katihar Division has been opened for handling inward parcel traffic in VP rakes.

Similarly, the Gati Shakti Multi-modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) at Balurghat, served by Balurghat station under the Katihar Division, has been operationalised for handling inward food grain traffic.