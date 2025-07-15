MillenniumPost
NFR enhances its logistics efficiency

BY Mpost Bureau15 July 2025 12:32 AM IST

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has undertaken several proactive measures to enhance customer satisfaction and augment railway freight revenue in June.

As part of this effort, the Bengdubi Project Military Siding (BPMS) under Katihar Division has been opened for handling inward parcel traffic in VP rakes.

Similarly, the Gati Shakti Multi-modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) at Balurghat, served by Balurghat station under the Katihar Division, has been operationalised for handling inward food grain traffic.

