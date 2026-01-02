NFR energises key sections in Tinsukia, boosts electric traction

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has crossed a major milestone in its electrification programme with the completion of key works in the Tinsukia Division, taking the zone close to full electrification.

On December 30, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer Yogesh Partaity inspected the newly electrified Tinsukia–Dangari and Makum–Ledo sections of the division. With this, NFR has electrified 4,170.19 route kilometres out of a total 4,324.15 route kilometres, achieving 96.43 per cent electrification across the zone as of December 31.

The inspection covered 90.314 route kilometres and 106.10 track kilometres. During the visit, overhead equipment was successfully energised by extending traction power supply from the Dibrugarh Traction Sub-Station. This was followed by an electric locomotive current collection test, which was conducted at full sectional speed and completed successfully, confirming the operational readiness of the newly electrified stretches. Railway officials said the successful energisation and testing mark a significant step in the electrification of the Tinsukia Division, enabling the introduction of seamless electric traction for commercial train operations.

The electrification will boost efficiency, cut fossil fuel use, lower costs, and support faster, greener rail services, improving connectivity and sustainable development across Upper Assam.