NFR enables real-time monitoring of train operations

Maligaon: In a significant stride towards automation and operational excellence, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has successfully linked Data Loggers installed at railway stations with the Control Office Application (COA) of the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS).

This integration automates the capture and transmission of train arrival and departure data, marking a new era of real-time monitoring and efficiency in train operations. This innovative system leverages signalling data to automatically detect train movements at stations and updates the COA in real-time.

By replacing manual data entry with automated data capture, NFR not only enhances the accuracy of train running information but also reduces dependency on human intervention, thereby minimizing errors and delays in data reporting.

The implementation has been carried out at all originating, destination, divisional interchange, and zonal interchange stations across NFR. With the recent successful linking at 21 additional stations, in addition to the 38 stations that had already been connected earlier, the complete network of key operational stations is now equipped with this advanced system. This development ensures that all critical locations across the zone are capable of automatically transmitting accurate and timely train operation-related data directly to the CRIS server, thereby improving the effectiveness of control operations.