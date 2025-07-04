NFR: Doubling of NFR’s 20 km section sanctioned

Maligaon: The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned the important infrastructure work of doubling the railway line between Aluabari Road and Thakurganj, spanning a total length of 19.95 kilometres, under the jurisdiction of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). The project, sanctioned at an estimated cost of approximately Rs. 326.67 crore, falls under the umbrella initiative for multi-tracking and flyover/bypass works for capacity augmentation during the financial year 2024–25. The doubling will provide immense benefit to the people of Eastern Bihar and North Bengal by improving regional mobility, reducing travel time and enhancing punctuality of trains.

It will also facilitate smoother movement of freight trains carrying agricultural produce, consumer goods and essential commodities, thereby strengthening local economies and ensuring better market access for farmers and traders.