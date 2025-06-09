NFR conducts intensive drive on track safety

Maligaon: In a determined effort to enhance rail safety and infrastructure reliability, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) had, on May 29, launched a 10-day comprehensive safety drive, which focused on the inspection of points and crossings across various divisions of NFR.

NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, along with other senior railway officials, actively participated in the field inspections, emphasising the zone’s top-level commitment towards track safety and operational excellence. The drive involved joint participation of officers from the Engineering and Signal & Telecommunication (S&T) departments. Teams carried out targeted inspections at randomly selected points and crossings, based on earlier safety drives and inspection findings. These efforts aimed to identify and rectify any deficiencies or irregularities on a priority basis, thereby strengthening the overall health of critical track infrastructure.



