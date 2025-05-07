NFR completes construction of 11 ROBs in FY 2024–25

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has successfully completed construction of 11 ROBs during FY 2024–25 over its divisions, reinforcing its commitment towards replacing level crossings gates (LC gates) with modern, grade-separated structures.

These ROBs not only eliminate the risk of accidents at level crossings but also significantly reduce traffic congestion, improve punctuality of trains and offer uninterrupted movement for road users. With the pace of infrastructure modernization gaining momentum, such projects are playing a pivotal role in transforming transportation networks across the Northeast, an NFR spokesperson said on Tuesday. A standout example of this progress is the recently completed Mancotta Road Over Bridge (ROB) in Dibrugarh, Assam. Located at a critical busy junction connecting Thana Chariali to Chowkidinghee, the new ROB replaces an aging 1965-built structure to accommodate the growing urban traffic and facilitate Indian Railways’ electrification initiative.