NFR apprehends 11 persons for theft, recovers Rs 1.74L

MALIGAON: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NF Railway, while conducting regular checks and drives within the zone between August 29 to 31, 2023 apprehended 11 persons involved in theft of passenger’s belongings.

During this check at different stations and trains, they successfully recovered valuables worth approximately Rs 1,74,600 from railway stations at Katihar, Lumding, New Haflong & Guwahati.

In an incident on August 29, 2023, RPF CPDS (Crime Prevention & Detection Squad) team of Katihar along with GRP/Katihar, during a routine check at Katihar railway station, apprehended three persons and recovered three mobile phones stolen from passengers worth Rs 32,000 approximately. Later, the recovered mobile phones and the apprehended persons were handed over to officer in charge of GRP/Katihar for further proceedings. In another incident on August 31, 2023, RPF team conducted a checking drive at Guwahati railway station and apprehended one person with a bag containing valuables worth Rs 60K.