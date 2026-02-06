NFR achieves ‘record’ rooftop solar capacity

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has registered significant progress in the fields of renewable energy adoption, electric traction and operational safety during the current financial year, reflecting its continued commitment towards sustainable, efficient and safe rail operations, officials said on Thursday.

In a major boost to green energy initiatives, 9.27 MWp Rooftop Solar Power Plants have been commissioned over NFR up to December 2025 during FY 2025–26. This achievement is 373 per cent higher than the corresponding period of the previous financial year (FY 2024–25) and also marks the highest-ever rooftop solar capacity installed in a single financial year since 2011–12.