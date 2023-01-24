NFR achieves breakthrough of tunnel no T-11 of SRRP

Maligaon: Tunnel no. T-11 of the Sivok-Rangpo Rail Project (SRRP), located in Kalimpong district, West Bengal, achieved a major milestone of breakthrough on the special day of 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on January 23. This is the sixth breakthrough of tunnels in this project.

However, in the context of the length, this is the first breakthrough of any tunnel longer than 3 km. The length of the main tunnel is 3,205 m and of evacuation tunnel is 960 m, located between Tarkhola and Tumlangkhola in

Kalimpong district of West Bengal.

The evacuation tunnel connecting the NH-10 and the main tunnel no. 11 was completed in December 2022.

The main tunnel traverses through vulnerable and challenging geological and seismic conditions of the Lesser Himalaya. Like all other tunnels in the SRRP, to counter vulnerability of the groundmass, latest and most sophisticated tunneling technology, i.e., the new austrian tunneling method has been used here.