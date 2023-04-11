NF Rlys freight loading shows increase of 15.19%

Maligaon: Northeast Frontier Railway has secured second position in terms of freight loading increase performance among all zones of Indian Railways. NFR has loaded 11.98 Million Tonnes (MT) of freight in last financial year 2022-23. This is an increase of 15.19 per cent as compared to the loading of 10.40 MT during the financial year 2021-22. During the month of March, this zone loaded 1.172 MT.



During the last financial year 2022-23, coal loading increased by 181.2 per cent while dolomite loading increased by 9.1 per cent in comparison to financial year 2021-22. Fertiliser loading has increased by 12.2 per cent while POL loading increased by 8.1 per cent, container loading increased by 14.7 per cent and other commodities increased by 16.7 per cent during last year.

During the month of March, the loading of a few commodities registered significant growth in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Coal loading increased by 8.7 per cent which is 324 percent higher than the target.