NF Rly registers 19.8% growth in freight loading

Maligaon: Northeast Frontier Railway has been constantly progressing in freight loading and has loaded 0.977 million tonnes (MT) during the month of January, 2023. This is an increase of 11 per cent in comparison to the loading of 0.880 MT during the corresponding month of the previous year. NFR has also loaded 9.850 MT from April, 2022 to January, 2023 of this financial year. This is an increase of 19.8 per cent as compared to the loading of 8.222 MT during the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the month of January, 2023, coal loading increased by 241.2 per cent and loading of few other commodities also increased by a good margin in comparison to corresponding period of the previous year. During the month, food grain loading increased by 76.2 per cent, dolomite loading increased by 14.6 per cent, POL loading increased by 17.9 per cent.