NF Rly maintains steady growth in freight unloading

Maligaon: Freight unloading over N F Railway is continuously registering steady growth. During the month of April, 1,206 freight-carrying rakes were unloaded. During the financial year 2022-23, 14,680 freight-carrying rakes were unloaded. This is an increase of 6.71 per cent in comparison to the financial year 2021-22.

N F Railway has transported goods like FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, food grains, fertilizer, cement, coal, vegetables, auto, tank, container and other items during the month and unloaded them in different goods sheds within its jurisdiction.

During April, 640 rakes of freight-carrying trains were unloaded in Assam out of which 294 were loaded with essential commodities. 91 rakes in Tripura, 23 rakes in Nagaland, 4 rakes in Manipur, 9 rakes in Arunachal and 3 rakes in Mizoram were unloaded during the month. Moreover, 216 freight rakes in West Bengal and 220 freight rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during the month within the jurisdiction of N F Railway.