NF Railway undertakes track maintenance work

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway has undertaken major maintenance and improvement works to enhance safety in train operations. Several track maintenance works including renewal of railway track, sleeper and turnout; deep screening of track, insertion of ballast, tamping of track and points & crossing etc. have been carried out in N F Railway during April to December 2022.



N F Railway is executing track renewal works to improve the track structure and ensure safety of train running. Rail renewal of 334.05 Km, sleeper renewal of 126.43 Km and turnout renewal of 189.75 sets have been done during April to December 2022. During this period, 35 Thick Web Switch have been installed in railway track to ensure jerk free and comfortable travel experience for passengers.