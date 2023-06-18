NF Railway undertakes several track renewal works

Maligaon: In a bid to maintain railway tracks in proper condition and provide a safe and comfortable journey to rail passengers, Northeast Frontier Railway undertook several track renewal works during the month of May.



During this time, through sleeper renewal of 12.10 track kilometre and Through Turnout Renewals of 12.5 equivalent sets have been done. Welding of 644 rail joints has been done by using Flash Butt welding method and a total of 0.60 lakh cubic metre of ballast has been inserted in the railway track during the month. Apart from that, 666 signaling batteries of various capacities have been replaced over NF Railway during this period.

Maintenance of tracks at regular intervals have resulted in smooth operations of trains and providing better riding experience for passengers.

Moreover, 1707.78 kilometres of track have been tested by USFD (Ultra Sonic Flaw Detection) machine during the month of May. USFD technique is carried out to detect flaws like cracks and timely removal of defective rails for safety. The increased emphasis given on safety measures for railway track has led to safer running of trains with increased speed and better riding experience.