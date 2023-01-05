NF Railway: Trains cancelled for infrastructure development work

Maligaon: In view of pre-non interlocking and non interlocking works at Khatipura station under Jaipur division of West Central Railway, following trains will be cancelled as mentioned below.

Train no. 15715 (Kishanganj – Ajmer Jn.) Garib Nawaz Express commencing journey on January 6, 8, 10, 13, 15 and 17 will remain cancelled.

Train no. 15716 (Ajmer Jn. - Kishanganj) Garib Nawaz Express commencing journey on January 9, 10, 12, 16, 17 and 19 will remain cancelled.